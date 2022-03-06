iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Tri Star Advisors Inc.

Tri Star Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up 3.6% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $8,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MBB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,791 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,684,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,247,000 after buying an additional 700,740 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,285,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,551,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,826,000 after buying an additional 328,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,082,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,089,000 after buying an additional 321,330 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.66. 1,628,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,343,767. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $103.60 and a 12-month high of $109.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%.

iShares MBS ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

