iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,100 shares, a growth of 94.1% from the January 31st total of 83,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Shares of IFGL stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.49. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $30.84.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%.
