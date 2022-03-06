iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,100 shares, a growth of 94.1% from the January 31st total of 83,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of IFGL stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.49. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $30.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Rating ) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,045 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.88% of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

