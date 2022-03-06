iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 85.4% from the January 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOD. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1,680.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Matrix Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 111.2% in the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 49.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF alerts:

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF stock opened at $85.30 on Friday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 1 year low of $82.29 and a 1 year high of $98.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.