iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 47,624 shares.The stock last traded at $88.57 and had previously closed at $90.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,956,000.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

