iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,337 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXJ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,689,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,233,000 after purchasing an additional 484,838 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2,742.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 45,084 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,703,000 after acquiring an additional 25,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 354,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,692,000 after acquiring an additional 24,034 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $83.57 on Friday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $73.16 and a one year high of $90.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.89 and a 200-day moving average of $86.05.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

