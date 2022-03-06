iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 49,551 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 533,951 shares.The stock last traded at $46.07 and had previously closed at $48.19.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,004,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,840,000 after acquiring an additional 28,114 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 75,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 920.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

