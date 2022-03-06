iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Parkside Advisors LLC

Parkside Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

ESGU traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,824. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.08. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $108.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.309 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.