iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Holdings Raised by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Motco raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000.

BATS:QUAL opened at $128.86 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.36.

