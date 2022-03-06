iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Parkside Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Parkside Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,767 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 5.2% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $17,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

AGG traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,556,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,659,430. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.10 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.41 and its 200-day moving average is $113.68.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.