iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Acquired by Family Capital Trust Co

Family Capital Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 1,912.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 649.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,088,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7,908.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,638,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,446 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 714,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,049,000 after purchasing an additional 255,624 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,674,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,515,000 after purchasing an additional 246,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,610,000 after purchasing an additional 246,401 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGSB stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $52.55. 2,806,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,185,979. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $52.52 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.19 and its 200 day moving average is $53.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

