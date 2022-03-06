iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Hemington Wealth Management

Hemington Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHY traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $84.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,880,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,420,808. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.90 and a 200 day moving average of $85.57. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $84.19 and a twelve month high of $86.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.