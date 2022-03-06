Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,218,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 199,932 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $52,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,195,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,861 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,964,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,969 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 409.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 864,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,563,000 after buying an additional 694,664 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 959,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,671,000 after buying an additional 573,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,552,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,471,000 after buying an additional 365,854 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IRM opened at $52.14 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.84 and a twelve month high of $53.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.51 and a 200-day moving average of $46.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 159.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $114,904.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $1,202,875.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 165,852 shares of company stock valued at $8,330,347. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

