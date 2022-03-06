Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) CEO Sells $383,651.08 in Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) CEO William L. Meaney sold 7,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $383,651.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

IRM stock opened at $52.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.51 and its 200-day moving average is $46.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 0.83. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.84 and a twelve month high of $53.14.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.36%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRM. Stifel Nicolaus raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

