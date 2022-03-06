IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) to announce $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for IQVIA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.46. IQVIA reported earnings of $2.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full year earnings of $10.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.10 to $10.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.93 to $12.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IQVIA.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.33.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 3.7% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 47,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 54.0% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 107.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 189,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,119,000 after acquiring an additional 98,262 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

IQV traded down $6.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $227.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,149,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,959. The stock has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. IQVIA has a one year low of $181.13 and a one year high of $285.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.91 and a 200-day moving average of $253.96.

About IQVIA (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IQVIA (IQV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.