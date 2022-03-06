Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Short Interest Down 44.1% in February

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the January 31st total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IQI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.83. The company had a trading volume of 93,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,935. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.05. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $11.59 and a one year high of $13.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0486 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (Get Rating)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.