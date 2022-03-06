Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Bought by Innova Wealth Partners

Innova Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,309 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Innova Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PDBC. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $18.36 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $22.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.41.

