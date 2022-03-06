Invesco Ltd. Sells 710,855 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 710,855 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $6,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 3,500 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $39,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:OII opened at $15.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $18.20. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -30.96 and a beta of 3.11.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $466.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.