Invesco Ltd. Purchases 9,487 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $6,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3,011.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $523,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KRG stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -73.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $23.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 21.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently -245.16%.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

