Invesco Ltd. Has $7.34 Million Stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 194,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,802 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $7,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATGE opened at $22.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.93. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $41.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.27, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.21). Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATGE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

In other news, Director Sharon O’keefe acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.63 per share, with a total value of $25,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lisa W. Wardell acquired 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.48 per share, for a total transaction of $98,409.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 50,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,521. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

