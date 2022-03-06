Invesco Ltd. Has $7.21 Million Position in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) by 667.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,501 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Datto worth $7,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Datto by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Datto during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Datto during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Datto by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSP shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities set a $42.00 price target on shares of Datto in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.89.

MSP opened at $23.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.62. Datto Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25.

In related news, CEO Timothy Weller sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $1,561,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William Severance sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $263,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,013 shares of company stock valued at $3,564,639. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

