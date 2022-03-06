Invesco Ltd. Has $6.86 Million Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,914 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $6,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 37.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.86.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $129.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.41 and a 52-week high of $182.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.46, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $462.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $369,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

