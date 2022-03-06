Invesco Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 730,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,841 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $7,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 135,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 23,566 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 19,564,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,560 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 219.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 22,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,556,000. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Shares of TEVA opened at $7.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 4.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eli Shani sold 5,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $43,231.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $52,519.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,011 shares of company stock valued at $188,598. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Argus downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.