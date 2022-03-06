Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 46.6% from the January 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE VLT traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $12.82. The stock had a trading volume of 25,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,555. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $15.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average of $14.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0964 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 28,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. 15.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

