Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 46.6% from the January 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NYSE VLT traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $12.82. The stock had a trading volume of 25,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,555. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $15.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average of $14.24.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0964 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
About Invesco High Income Trust II (Get Rating)
Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
