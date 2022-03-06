Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG – Get Rating) traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.15 and last traded at $11.16. 196 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average is $13.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

