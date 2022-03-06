Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Intrusion Inc. is a leading global provider of enterprise security solutions for the information-driven economy. Intrusion Inc.’s suite of security products help businesses protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, analyzing and responding to network- and host-based attacks. “

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Intrusion from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ INTZ opened at $3.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.90. Intrusion has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intrusion by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 44.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 20,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion during the second quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 91.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 25,483 shares during the last quarter. 24.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

