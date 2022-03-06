Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $22.86

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$22.86 and last traded at C$22.99, with a volume of 27226 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITP shares. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Pi Financial reduced their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$42.00 to C$39.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Intertape Polymer Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$25.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

