Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Short Interest Update

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,900 shares, a decrease of 44.9% from the January 31st total of 281,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 91.1 days.

OTCMKTS ITPOF traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average of $21.32. Intertape Polymer Group has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $27.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

