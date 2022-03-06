Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.89

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.89 and traded as low as C$15.47. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$15.79, with a volume of 314,002 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IIP.UN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James set a C$20.25 price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.08, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 6.69.

In other Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust news, Senior Officer David Nevins sold 34,395 shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.89, for a total transaction of C$580,931.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,451,832.42.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

