InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners (NASDAQ:IPVIU) Trading Down 0.1%

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU – Get Rating) shares fell 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. 123 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.87.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPVIU. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its holdings in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 71,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 20,790 shares during the last quarter.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

