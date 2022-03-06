Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Sets New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $58.67 and last traded at $58.82, with a volume of 19778 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.23.

Specifically, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 22,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $1,651,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $1,258,525.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 882,797 shares of company stock worth $65,719,493. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

IBKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.84.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,821,000 after buying an additional 627,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,554,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,976,000 after buying an additional 246,512 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,189,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,494,000 after buying an additional 91,395 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,359,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,228,000 after buying an additional 2,625,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,230,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,141,000 after buying an additional 85,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

