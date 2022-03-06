Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $718.65 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) will post sales of $718.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $747.00 million and the lowest is $690.30 million. Interactive Brokers Group reported sales of $796.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will report full year sales of $2.86 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Interactive Brokers Group.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $1,258,525.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $1,514,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 882,797 shares of company stock worth $65,719,493. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBKR stock traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.68. 1,557,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,420. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $58.12 and a 12-month high of $82.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.78. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

