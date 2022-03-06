Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the January 31st total of 77,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insignia Systems in the second quarter valued at $88,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Insignia Systems in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insignia Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $1,080,000. 42.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ISIG traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,816. Insignia Systems has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $35.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.85.

Insignia Systems, Inc engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

