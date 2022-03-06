Insider Selling: Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Major Shareholder Sells 6,000,000 Shares of Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) major shareholder David S. Hall sold 6,000,000 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $18,420,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ VLDR opened at $2.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average of $5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.89. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $16.11.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 462.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $7.50 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Velodyne Lidar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.27.

About Velodyne Lidar (Get Rating)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.