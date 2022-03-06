Insider Selling: TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells 415 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $36,428.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

H Raymond Bingham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total transaction of $34,171.10.

On Thursday, February 3rd, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $35,706.60.

On Wednesday, January 19th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $35,100.70.

On Wednesday, January 5th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $39,620.05.

On Wednesday, December 15th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total transaction of $39,317.10.

TNET opened at $87.80 on Friday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.43 and a 52-week high of $109.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.15.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort L.P. boosted its position in TriNet Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 14,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in TriNet Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 74,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after buying an additional 11,344 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in TriNet Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,739,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in TriNet Group by 140.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after buying an additional 37,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

