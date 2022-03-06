Insider Selling: TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Director Sells $10,260.87 in Stock

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) Director Ben S. Stefanski III sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $10,260.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TFSL stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 66.23 and a beta of 0.41. TFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $22.54.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 17.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. This is a positive change from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 434.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in TFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 1,385.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of TFS Financial by 90.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

