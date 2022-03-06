Insider Selling: Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Insider Sells 3,513 Shares of Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $246,753.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $66.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.63 and a 200-day moving average of $109.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.36. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.05 and a 1-year high of $206.17.
Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,922,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,737,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,386 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $998,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,756 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $839,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,508 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,755,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinnevik AB publ acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $458,235,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.
Teladoc Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.
