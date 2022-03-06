Insider Selling: Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Insider Sells 3,513 Shares of Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $246,753.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $66.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.63 and a 200-day moving average of $109.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.36. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.05 and a 1-year high of $206.17.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDOC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $193.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.24.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,922,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,737,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,386 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $998,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,756 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $839,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,508 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,755,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinnevik AB publ acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $458,235,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

