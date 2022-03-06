Insider Selling: Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) CAO Sells 584 Shares of Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) CAO Daniel Borges sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $29,007.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Daniel Borges also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $114,904.40.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $52.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.58. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $34.84 and a one year high of $53.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.28). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 159.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 8.5% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 551,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,976,000 after buying an additional 43,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 16.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 192,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after buying an additional 27,279 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 10.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 363,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,777,000 after buying an additional 35,540 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 5.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

