Insider Buying: Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Director Acquires 40,000 Shares of Stock

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $115,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of VRM opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average is $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.71. Vroom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $934.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.73 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 130.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. Analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $741,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vroom by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 9,838 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vroom by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,753,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,926,000 after buying an additional 896,462 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vroom by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 266,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 144,186 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on Vroom from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Vroom from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vroom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

