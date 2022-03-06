Insider Buying: Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD) Insider Acquires £10,600 in Stock

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Rating) insider Helen Jones acquired 10,000 shares of Premier Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £10,600 ($14,222.46).

PFD stock opened at GBX 100.80 ($1.35) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £869.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.09. Premier Foods plc has a 12-month low of GBX 92.30 ($1.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 127 ($1.70). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 112.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 112.31.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

