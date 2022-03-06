Insider Buying: CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Director Acquires $12,532.06 in Stock

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) Director Joel E. Peterson bought 493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.42 per share, with a total value of $12,532.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $25.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.88 and a 200-day moving average of $26.08. The firm has a market cap of $435.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. CNB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $28.59.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 27.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that CNB Financial Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 88.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CNB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in CNB Financial by 97,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.95% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

