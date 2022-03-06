Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

INO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

INO stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a current ratio of 9.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $654.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.65. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $10.81.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.18). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,391.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,755.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.