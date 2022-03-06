Innsuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innsuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE IHT opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.60 and a beta of 0.10. Innsuites Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $14.77.

Get Innsuites Hospitality Trust alerts:

About Innsuites Hospitality Trust (Get Rating)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It operates through the Hotel Operations and Hotel Management Services segment, which operates hotel properties in Arizona and New Mexico. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innsuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innsuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.