Innova Wealth Partners Sells 39,877 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Innova Wealth Partners lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 89.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,877 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,944,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,056,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008,037 shares in the last quarter. RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,513,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,572 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 26,980,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,267,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,122 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA stock opened at $45.47 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.08 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.58 and a 200 day moving average of $50.93.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.