Innova Wealth Partners Has $476,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Innova Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,538,400 shares of company stock worth $122,659,058 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $84.09 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $84.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $356.00 billion, a PE ratio of -60.50, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.10.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

