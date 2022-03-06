Ink (INK) Trading Down 3.3% This Week

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. One Ink coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ink has a total market capitalization of $415,233.93 and $31,682.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00043398 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,620.45 or 0.06742789 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,763.35 or 0.99743626 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00044324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00048306 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ink is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

