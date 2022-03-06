Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inhibrx Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company’s pipeline is focused on oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on INBX. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Inhibrx from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

INBX opened at $20.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $792.23 million, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 3.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day moving average of $34.30. Inhibrx has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.04. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 184.28% and a negative net margin of 1,130.80%. On average, research analysts predict that Inhibrx will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Inhibrx by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Inhibrx by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Inhibrx by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Inhibrx by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 53.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

