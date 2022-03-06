Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Receives $88.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.20.

NGVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Ingevity stock opened at $63.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Ingevity has a 12 month low of $61.58 and a 12 month high of $89.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 2.10.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.44 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 8.49%. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ingevity will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Ingevity by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Ingevity by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ingevity by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Ingevity in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

