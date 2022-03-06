Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 11.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 8.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.4% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $46.33 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.58. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 1.50.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.93%.

IR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.86.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,658,229.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $305,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,381,690 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand (Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.