Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones Sells 6,000 Shares

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $305,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
IR opened at $46.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 1.50. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.09 and its 200-day moving average is $55.58.
Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.86.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ingersoll Rand (Get Rating)
Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.
