Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones Sells 6,000 Shares

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $305,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

IR opened at $46.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 1.50. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.09 and its 200-day moving average is $55.58.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

