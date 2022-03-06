Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $29.90

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.90 and last traded at $30.18, with a volume of 580073 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.81.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IFNNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Infineon Technologies from €5.70 ($6.40) to €5.55 ($6.24) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.99.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.01. The stock has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.67.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Infineon Technologies AG will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2134 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Infineon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.07%.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.